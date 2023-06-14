Ethan Felling’s pitching and a couple of nice bunts lifted Mahtomedi to a first-round state tournament win over Byron 3-0 on Tuesday in Jordan.
Mahtomedi (18-6) now faces Grand Rapids (17-10) in the semifinals Wednesday at noon in Jordan, followed by New Prague (22-3) vs. Monticello (20-3) in their other semifinal. The winners advance to the championship game Friday, 4:30 p.m., at CHS Field in St. Paul. The losers will duel for third place Thursday, 5 p.m., in Jordan.
Felling, sophomore left-hander, allowed just three singles, one walk, and two hit-by-pitches. He struck out 10 batters, finishing strong with five of those K’s in the last two innings.
The Zephyrs took a 2-0 lead in the fourth. Josh Donna and Max Strecker, the first two batters, both singled. Carter Schmidtz, pinch-hitting, laid down a sacrifice bunt, and the pitcher’s throw to first base glanced off Schmidtz’s helmet and went down the right field line, allowing Donna to score.
With Strecker on third and Schmidtz on second, coach Rob Garry called for a suicide squeeze on two straight pitches. Charlie Barre fouled off the first attempt but made a good bunt toward the mound on the second attempt. Strecker scored without drawing a throw while Barre was out at first.
The Zephyrs tried another suicide squeeze but this time Nick Rollinger was not able to get the bat on a low fast-ball and Schmidtz was tagged out.
Mahtomedi made it 3-0 in the fifth when Jacob Johnson singled and scored from first base on Seth Nelson’s double to the left-field fence.
Byron hurler Quentin Holmes gave up just five hits and two walks, striking out five. Nicholas Netzke had both their hits.
In the other quarterfinals, Grand Rapids beat St. Thomas Academy 5-0, New Prague beat Little Falls 10-5 and Monticello beat Benilde-St. Margaret’s 3-1.
