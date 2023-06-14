Ethan Felling’s pitching and a couple of nice bunts lifted Mahtomedi to a first-round state tournament win over Byron 3-0 on Tuesday in Jordan.

Mahtomedi (18-6) now faces Grand Rapids (17-10) in the semifinals Wednesday at noon in Jordan, followed by New Prague (22-3) vs. Monticello (20-3) in their other semifinal. The winners advance to the championship game Friday, 4:30 p.m., at CHS Field in St. Paul. The losers will duel for third place Thursday, 5 p.m., in Jordan.

