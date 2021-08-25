Fall sports back in action this week

Four White Bear Lake fall sports teams are getting the 2021-22 athletic school year under way in the current week.
Bear girls tennis was first in live action, opening Tuesday at Hill Murray, and they will play in a Pine City tournament on Friday. “The Bears are ready for another energetic season,” coach Marla Zitelman said. Nine players who saw significant action on 6-7 team return, including Maggie Blanding, an all-conference pick, Alexina Erickson at No. 1 singles, and Kaylee Zimmerman, who had the best record in singles.
Bears volleyball opens Saturday at the Hopkins Invitational. Four starters back from a 4-10 team are hitters Sammie Steffens (all-conference), Ellie Messerschmidt, and Kylie Gustafson, and setter Annika Olsen. “We bring in a group of athletes who worked extremely hard in the off-season to prepare themselves to make a strong run this fall,” coach Mike Alexander said.
A veteran girls soccer squad will open at St. Louis Park on Thursday at 5 p.m. and will host Burnsville on Saturday at 1 p.m. The Bears return 16 letter winners from a 9-4 team, including the top three scorers in Lauren Eckerle (twice all-conference), Nicole Moore, and Cami Bachmeier. Younger talent is pushing the veteran players. “The competition should really elevate things,” said John Dierkhising, one of the coaches.
Boys soccer will open Thursday hosting Hill-Murray at 7 p.m. The Bears were 3-8-2 last year. They return six starters including Gavin Rogers and Joe Wallek, who were captains.
The swimmers will open Thursday evening at conference relays hosted by Eastview. They have a new coach, Tia Quirk. Top veteran is all-conference diver Gianna McLeod.
Mahtomedi fall sports starting; netters come out swinging
The Mahtomedi girls tennis team has gotten the Zephyrs’ 2021-22 sports season under way, and four other teams will be lifting the lid this week.
The Zephyr netters, coming off a 13-1 season, started Friday in Stillwater and have three more meets this week, including the home opener versus Eastview Friday. They return seven starters or semi-regulars including three-time state qualifier Annika Munson who leads the singles lineup. Captains are Nina Vander Louw, Campbell Albers and Sonja Potthoff.
The Zephyrs came home with three wins at the Stillwater tournament Friday. They beat Coon Rapids 7-0, Rochester Century 7-0, and Rochester Lourdes 5-2. After being limited to conference play in the shortened 2020 season, the Zephyrs were excited to open in a tournament. “We made our best effort to create as challenging a non-conference schedule as we could,” coach Aaron Freer said.
The boys soccer team opens Thursday with a noon start at Duluth Denfeld. The Zephyrs were 10-2 and won the section championship last season (there was no state tournament). An all-state scorer graduated but about 10 regulars return including third-year starters Luke Yee Yick (all-conference), Joey Heinsch, Yassin Hussein, Michael Williams, Leo De La Torre and Kyle Schmidt.
Zephyr girls soccer, a perennial state power, opens with a trip to Rochester to take on Mayo on Friday and Century on Saturday. Coach Dave Wald’s Zephyrs were 8-2-1 last year and return a dozen regulars including three all-conference picks in Audrey Barry (scoring leader), Cambelle Waldspurger and Katelyn Beulke.
The swimmers start Thursday evening in conference relays at Simley. The Zephyrs were conference runner-up last year and return eight of their top scorers.
Zephyr volleyball opens Thursday at Burnsville. They were 2-9 last year and most of the lineup returns.
The Annual Fall Sports Preview, which includes schedules, will appear in the Sept. 1 issue of the Press.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.