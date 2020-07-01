It’s possible that some, but not all, fall high school sports will be offered this fall, according to comments offered during a Minnesota State High School League discussion Thursday.
During the league’s weekly L.E.A.D. meeting, a virtual informational discussion between high school athletic directors and league administrators, MSHSL Executive Director Erich Martens responded to a question as to whether an all-or-nothing approach will be taken during the coronavirus pandemic.
Martens stated that he believes at least some sports will resume in the fall, and that it is “less likely” that the league will take the all-or-none approach.
The Minnesota Department of Health, he noted, has guidelines for youth sports and social distancing, which divides sports into low-, medium- and high-risk categories.
Fall sports in the low-risk category include cross-country running, singles tennis, individual swimming and diving and clay target shooting. Regarded as medium risk are volleyball, soccer, doubles tennis and swimming relays. Football is considered a high-risk sport.
Sports policy also depends on whether schools are open this fall. A decision is expected in late July, with districts being asked to draw up three scenarios for learning. Martens said that leaves time for the league to further analyze its strategies.
— Bruce Strand
