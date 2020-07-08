Ex-Zephyr star to play Division 1

J’vonne Hadley, who starred for Mahtomedi basketball through his junior year before transferring to Cretin-Derham Hall, has signed with a Division I team.
The versatile 6-6 combo guard will play for Northeastern University in Boston. He was one of five recruits for the Huskies, who went 17-16 this past season. They are coached by Bill Coen, who has a 241-163 mark in 14 seasons, and play in the Colonial Athletic Association.
Hadley was a three-year starter for Mahtomedi and led the Zephyrs to their first state tournament since 1961 as a junior when he set team records with 28.2 points per game and a 52-point single game. He scored 63 points in three state games as Mahtomedi placed sixth.
He led a talented, sectional champion Cretin-Derham Hall team with 19.1 points per game as a senior, and would have played in another state tournament but it was canceled due to the pandemic.
— Bruce Strand
