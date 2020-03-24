Parker Fox and his Northern State basketball teammates received the same bad news Saturday as thousand of athletes around the country have gotten.
The sophomore forward from Mahtomedi, finishing up an outstanding sophomore season for the Division II team, was eager to take the court Saturday against Southern Missouri in their regional opener in Merryville, MO.
“We just got out of practice Friday when we found out,” he said. “(NCAA president) Mark Emmert and the NCAA were calling off all the tournaments.”
They had half-expected this verdict due to the coronavirus pandemic that already prompted the NHL and NBA to suspend their seasons but it still hit hard.
“Especially for our three seniors. I was on the back of the bus with them and shared in their pain, because they are family,” Fox said about the bus ride back. “I told them I loved them and was thankful to have played with them.”
While the end was disappointing, Fox had great fun in his third winter on the Aberdeen, S.D., campus (counting one redshirt year). He was one of the main reasons the Wolves had a 26-6 record, No. 17 ranking nationally, and captured Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference championships in both the regular season and post-season tournament.
The lanky 6-foot-8, 190-pound forward was a human highlight reel player with over 80 dunks while averaging 19.9 points and 8.8 rebounds per game. He shot 60.5 percent, logged 12 double-doubles, and blocked 75 shots. After working hard on his outside shot between seasons, he nailed 38 percent of his three-pointers, helping him make a huge jump from his freshman year when he averaged 10.5 points off the bench.
Fox was an all-NSIC first-team pick, conference Defensive Player of the Year, and MVP in the conference tournament.
And Aberdeen is a great place to play small-college basketball. “The community really supports us,” he said. “We’ve led the nation in Division II attendance the last 12 or 13 years.” In each game, around 3,680 fans are packed into Wachs Arena.
In high school, Fox scored over 1,000 points despite playing just two varsity seasons (he was injured as a sophomore) and averaged 22 points as a senior on a top-five ranked team that fell one win short of state.
Fox enjoys getting a lot more chances to dunk in college than in high school — “We have some very skilled ball handlers who can get past the defense and they look for me” — and frequently goes into show-time mode for the big crowds.
“I like to put on a little show, especially in open court,” acknowledged Fox, an excellent leaper. “I had a good 360 (dunk) this year that got on Overtime and had about two million followers on Twitter. I did some windmills, some tomahawks, some 360’s.”
After spring break, Fox and his fellow students will likely return to a very different situation. “They might shut down the campus and all the classes will be online,” he said, referring to what will be common among colleges to try slow down the pandemic. Spring basketball workouts and weight training that normally start after a two-week break following the last game would also “have to be done on our own.” They’re just hoping that something like a normal basketball season will be possible again come November.
