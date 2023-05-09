Mike Baumann, Mahtomedi native pitching for the Baltimore Orioles, has appeared in 15 games as a middle reliever, posting two wins and no losses with an earned-run-average of 3.86.
The 27-year-old right-hander has logged 19 strikeouts in 18 2/3 innings while allowing 13 hits, three homers and seven walks. The Orioles had a 22-12 record through Sunday, with the bullpen, including Baumann, regarded as one of the team strengths.
