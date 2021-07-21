Christa Carlson, former White Bear Lake all-stater, is the new coach of Centennial’s perennially strong girls soccer team.
Carlson, already coaching director for Centennial Soccer Club, was hired as Cougar coach last December, succeeding Ginger Flohaug, who coached a state championship team, a runner-up and two third-place teams. Flohaug is now assistant activities director.
Carlson she’s looking forward to taking over a program that has “a very good foundation” with excellent school and community support. ”I know the community really well,” she said, “after working with the club for two years.”
She will coach against her alma mater when Centennial meets the Bears on Sept. 11.
At White Bear Lake, Carlson was a four-year starter, two-year captain, and all-state forward, graduating in 2009. At South Dakota State, she was captain as a senior, played on two conference champion teams, and was among the top 10 in points in Division I. She got her coaching career started there, too, serving as a graduate assistant the next two seasons.
Carlson also played a season of professional soccer in New Zealand, in 2019.
