Lauren Eckerle received the White Bear Lake girls soccer team’s top honor and was named to the coaches association all-state second team. She was one of five Bears named all-Suburban East Conference.
The junior forward who led the Bears (9-4) with eight goals got the “iBear award” for “intensity, integrity, indomitable will,” along with the outstanding offensive player award.
Eckerle picked up her second all-conference award. Joining her on the all-SEC team were both goalies, Haley Vokaty and Tristian Lehner, and defensemen Abby Fettinger and Maren Schoeberl, all seniors.
Getting honorable mention were forward Nicole Moore and midfielders Alexis Smith and Chloe Simanek, all juniors. Moore had six goals and five assists.
Fettinger, signed by Minnesota-Morris, was named outstanding defensive player. Also getting awards were freshmen Gabby Hofeld, top rookie, and Jordyn Schmittdiel, most improved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.