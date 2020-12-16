White Bear Lake girls soccer had an unusual goalkeeper situation this fall that worked out well, with seniors Tristian Lehner and Haley Vokaty each playing one half of each game.
The Bears had a 9-4 record and allowed just nine goals. Both goalies were among five Bears making all-conference.
Each played 520 minutes. Vokaty gave up five goals, made 40 saves, and had an .889 save percentage. Lehner gave up four goals, made 45 saves, and had a .918 save percentage. Vokaty wore No. 0 and Lehner No. 1.
“It’s not common to change goalies at halftime,” said John Dierkhising, co-coach with David Ashley. But the Bears did it every game and it worked. “We tied the school record for fewest goals-against for a season,” he said. Both goalies made a number of big saves and controlled their box when pressured, he said.
Lehner and Vokaty were backups to Ella Janicki, a four-year starter, last year. Lehner had been the backup since ninth grade, but was coming off a basketball knee injury, so the Bears opted to have three keepers.
This year, the coaches could not decide between them. Dierkhising, who was a goalkeeper himself, said he never liked going into a game not knowing which keeper was going to play, so he made a deal with his two goalies.
“I asked if they would be comfortable coming into games at halftime with brief warmups, and they were OK with it. I said we would make sure each started two home games each, and then we would go from there.”
Vokaty, asked if the situation suited her, said, “Oh, for sure. Tristian is awesome and I was glad to split time with her. We always knew we both would play, and we would switch every other game who would start.”
Lehner expected to have to compete for the starting job, which is the usual approach. “But I was kinda glad we ended up splitting time,” she said. “I was surprised at first, but thankful for it at the end.”
Goalkeeping is a nerve-wracking position and Lehner liked having “the weight off my shoulders” when she was done at halftime. She also appreciated being able to scout the other team in the first half when she didn’t start.
It was a fun season, Vokaty said.
“Everyone one on the team was super nice, we were all pretty close, and we won a lot of games, which was a bonus.”
Both plan to play college soccer. Vokaty said she’ll play at Wisconsin-Stout. Lehner is undecided where.
