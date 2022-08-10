Sinking a hole in one was nothing new for Mike Fitzgerald, but collecting $40,000 for one — now, that doesn’t happen every day.

At the Dellwood Country Club Pro-Am last Wednesday, where 24 five-man teams dueled for prizes while raising money for River Valley Charities, the No. 6 hole was designated as the one worth a new car for an ace, in a promotion by River Valley Charities and White Bear Mitsubishi.

