Sinking a hole in one was nothing new for Mike Fitzgerald, but collecting $40,000 for one — now, that doesn’t happen every day.
At the Dellwood Country Club Pro-Am last Wednesday, where 24 five-man teams dueled for prizes while raising money for River Valley Charities, the No. 6 hole was designated as the one worth a new car for an ace, in a promotion by River Valley Charities and White Bear Mitsubishi.
Was that on Fitzgerald’s mind, as he stepped up to the No. 6 tee?
“Oh, no, I wasn’t think about that. Not at all,” said Fitzgerald. “I just wanted to put a good swing on it. If you’re thinking about (getting an ace), you’ll never get it.”
Fitzgerald put a pretty good swing on it, with a six iron.
“It went straight at the cup,” he said, “and just dropped right in.”
Still beaming hours later, as he accepted handshakes and slaps on the back from fellow golfers, Fitzgerald said he was “pretty excited” see that ball drop, and at what it meant.
The prize is $40,000 toward the purchase of a new car. Fitzgerald, who lives in Grant, said he needed to “see what the tax implications are” before deciding what to do.
The ace Wednesday was the seventh of his life, Fitzgerald said, and his third at Dellwood, where he’s been a member for 10 years. He shot 79 for the day, a little better than his normal round, he said, helping his team place eighth, at 17 under par.
Also collecting money at the Pro Am was River Valley Charities, raising funds for the White Bear Lake Food Shelf though donations from members and a cut of the entry fees.
“One in eight kids are not getting enough to eat,” said Ron Linneman, representing the group. “Our goal is to raise $15,000, which would feed 6,000 people. Food costs are up 10 percent, and wages are only up four percent. We are dealing with food insecurity in the community.”
The winning quintet, shooting 22 under par, was led by Cam White, representing PXG Minneapolis (Parsons Extreme Golf). White supplied one of their highlights, a 50-foot putt from the back edge on No. 6. His team included John Skildum, David Lage, Blake Onkka and Brad Westerberg.
The runner-up team at 20 under par was the quintet of Larry Norland (pro), Dale Sager, Blair Oklobzija, Kyle Sabot and Jeremy Brandt. Placing third at 19 under par were Jeff Running (pro), Nik Patronas, Steve Linn, Stewart Haifiz and Bill Leblanc.
The club pros, while captaining five-man teams, also competed for cash prizes individually. Co-champions were Pete LaCoursiere, Dellwood’s general manager, and Grant Shafanski, teaching pro at North Oaks, each carding a one-under-par 71. Placing third was Derek Holmes of PXG Minneapolis with 72. Seven players tied for fourth with 73’s.
