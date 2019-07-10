Dellwood Country Club’s course record was tied last week by a surprise visitor.
Rod Pampling, a PGA Tour player from Australia, in town for the inaugural 3M Open in Blaine, took on Dellwood on Monday, July 1, and carved it up.
“He played with one of our members. Not sure the connection that they have,” said Clayton Johnson, Dellwood club pro.
Pampling shot 64, eight under par.
“He fired a smooth 31 on the front side and 33 on the back,” reported Johnson. “He played from our Championship Tees, which measure at 7,059 (yards).”
The 64 tied the Dellwood course record, held by a member, Aaron Oberholser, Johnson said.
Pampling placed 56th in the 3M Open, shooting 70, 69, 68, and 69 for a 276 total, two under par.
Matthew Wolff, 20, was champion with 263, two months after winning the NCAA title with Oklahoma State.
