The Mahtomedi girls placed sixth of 11 teams, and the boys ninth of 16 teams at the Section 4AA meet Wednesday, ending their season except for one individual qualifying for state.
Makayla Fischer, a sophomore, had the Zephyrs’ top finish, 16th place in 19:41 at Les Bolstad Golf Course in Falcon Heights, and advanced to the state meet Nov. 3 at St. Olaf College.
Mahtomedi also had Sarah Brings in 36th, Kaia Kapfer 39th, Lauren Whiterabbit 41st and Grete Liner 45th.
Ethan Barr, senior, led the Zephyr boys, placing 32nd in 17:26. Ryan Malvey finished 54th, Ismail Bah 55th, Reid Lawrence 56th and Lucas Grace 58th.
