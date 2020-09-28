The White Bear Lake boys edged an arch rival, Mounds View, by two points to win a three-team cross country meet Friday at William O’Brien State Park in St. Croix.
The White Bear Lake girls closed the regular season unbeaten, winning a triangular on Friday at William O’Brien State Park. The Bears scored 29, Mounds View 41 and Forest Lake 55. The Bears were 6-0 in four meets against Suburban East Conference foes.
Both Bear teams have been seeded by coaches as one of the top three teams in the conference meet slated for Oct. 7 at Forest Lake. The event will be broken into 3-team groups and the top three compete for first, second and third place.
“Mounds View is the defending state champion, but they are down a little,” said Bear boys coach Dan Kovacich, nonetheless pleased with the victory, especially since the Bears were missing their No. 2 runner. The Bears had 36 points, Mounds View 38 and Forest Lake 50. Ernie Mattson was held out due to a slight groin sprain.
The Bears finished the regular season with a 6-1 record in four meets, losing only to Roseville Area.
The top two runners were Forest Lake’s Dan Van Acker (16:34) and Mounds View’s Elliott McArthur (16:30). For the Bears, Trevor Locke was third (16:45), Ben McLaughlin fourth (17:08), Luke Williams seventh (17:18), Zach Thomas ninth (17:41) and Nate Tobec 14th (18:14) for the top five, with Mike Hoffman also finishing in 18:14.
“The kids all ran really well,” said Kovacich, noting that Williams, a freshman, ran third and closed the gap on their No. 2 runner.
In the girls race, Norah Hushagen of Forest Lake was first into the chute in 18:57, followed by Melanie Pankow of the Bears in 19:18. The Bears top five also include Claire Schneider in fourth place (19:57), Natalie Andres in fifth (20:34), Anna Ryan in eighth (20:40), and Lily Schneider in 10th (20:46).
