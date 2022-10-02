The Mahtomedi girls placed fifth and the boys placed sixth in the 22-team Farmington Cowbell Run on Thursday at their country fairgrounds. The Farmington girls and Two Rivers boys were team champions.
For the Zephyr girls, Sarah Brings (20:16), Gabby Fox 22nd (20:45), Vanessa Rogosheske 38th (21:32), Greta Liner 45th (21:42) and Brooklyn Erickson 87th (23:13) among 285 runners.
(0) comments
