Mahtomedi boys placed 10th of 19 teams at the Thundering Royal Elk Invitational, co-hosted by Zimmerman, Rogers and Elk River, on Thursday at Prairie Park in Otsego. East Ridge was team champion, led by individual champion John Christian in 16:07. Ethan Barr led the Zephyrs, placing second in 17:35. Lucas Grace was 48th (18:11), Reid Lawrence 51st (18:13), Ismail Bah 65th (18:34) and Ryan Malvey 86th (19:01) among 152 runners.
