The Mahtomtedi boys placed 8th among 19 teams in the Rosemount Invitational to open the season on Friday. The Zephyr girls had an incomplete team with three runners.
For the Zephyr boys, John Gibbons placed 24th (10:47), Ryan Pavlik 50th (11:19), William Lieberman 51st (11:20), Wyatt Siess 68th (11:34), Matthew Studenski 86th (11:48) among 149 runners.
