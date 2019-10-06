The White Bear Lake boys placed second among 20 teams at the Alexandria Lions Meet on a wet course Saturday. The meet was dominated by Suburban East Conference teams as Mounds View won with 79, followed the Bears with 93 and Stillwater with 95. Max Nelson led the Bears, placing fifth in 16:15. Logan Tanttu was 14th (16:40), Trevor Locke 18th (16:49), Isaac Maruyama 21st (16:53) and Ernest Mattson 35th (17:18) among 139 runners. Individual winner was Oliver Paleen of St. Paul Highland Park in 15:56.
