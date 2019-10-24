The White Bear Lake girls placed third in Section 4AA cross country Wednesday, missing a state berth as a team, but had four runners qualify for state individually.
Stillwater won with 30 points as Ana Weaver was first into the chute in 18:01 and four Ponies placed in the top seven. St. Paul Highland Park was runner-up with 47 and the Bears had 68. The top two advance.
Madeline Verkerke, a senior, placed sixth in 18:53.90, and Melanie Pankow, a junior, was eighth in 19:00.88.
The Bears had their top five all in the top 20. Claire Schneider, a junior, finished 17th (19:42.22), sophomore Maggie Blanding 18th (19:43.99), both advancing to state, while junior Natalie Andres in 19th (19:59.52) just missed.
Their other two runners were freshman Lily Schneider in 26th (20:22.48) and junior Anna Ryan 30th (20:35.04) of 78 entrants.
The state meet will be held Saturday, Nov. 2, at St. Olaf College in Norrthfield.
