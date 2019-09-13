The White Bear Lake girls placed second among 13 teams in the Steve Hoag Invitational at Anoka on Wednesday.
Top five teams were St. Michael-Albertville with 23 points, the Bears 51, Mounds View 116, St. Louis Park 123 and Osseo 157.
Leading the Bears were Maddie Verkerke in third place (18:53.6) and junior Melanie Pankow in fifth (19:24.2). Following were sophomore Maggie Blanding in 13th place (19:43.3), junior Claire Schneider in 14th (19:43.6) and junior Natalie Andres in 16th (19:48.8).
STMA had the first two runners, Ali Weimer (18:12) and Katie Sigerud (18:24).
