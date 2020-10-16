The White Bear Lake girls were runners-up in the Section 4AA meet to close the season on Wednesday.
Led by Melanie Pankow in sixth place and Claire Schneider in ninth, the Bears had 58 points for second place behind Highland Park, which had 29. Stillwater was third with 69 among 10 teams.
The Bears had placed third in their conference meet, one point behind Stillwater.
Pankow hit the chute in 19:16 and Schneider in 19:44 at Highland Park Golf Course. Lily Schneider placed 12th in 20:02, Natalie Andres 13th in 20:04, and Anna Ryan 18th in 20:20. All are seniors in their final high school race except Lily Schneider, a sophomore.
Those were the five counting scores and the other two runners also had good runs with Maggie Blanding in 20th place and Madelyne Bystrom in 25th.
Stillwater senior Analee Weaver, who would have been a leading contender for the state title, was individual section champion in 17:38, a full minute and four seconds ahead of second-place Molly Moening of Highland Park.th
With the state meet canceled due to concerns about the COVID-19 pandemic, the section meet was the season finale. The Bears, with their second-place finish, would have qualified for state as a team.
