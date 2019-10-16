The White Bear Lake girls were runners-up in the Suburban East Conference cross country meet, led by Maddie Verkerke in third place, on Tuesday.
“We had a very good meet. We set our team goals to finish in the top two and have five all-conference athletes,” coach Patricia Percival said. “We knew this would be a very difficult goal and would have to have a great day to do this. And we came so very close to meeting these goals.”
They had four all-conference with another missing by one spot in the race at Tanners Brook near Forest Lake.
Senior leader Verkerke was third into the chute in 18:41.7, Also all-conference were Melanie Pankow in seventh (19:02), junior Claire Schneider in 17th (19:24), and sophomore Maggie Blanding in 19th (19:38). Placing 21st and getting honorable mention was junior Natalie Andres (19:43).
‘I am very proud of this team and the way they performed in tough conditions. The confidence that we gained today will help us at the section meet next week.”
Stillwater dominated with three of the top five finishers, including champion Ana Weaver, and had a 34 to 67 edge on the Bears. Forest Lake was third with 85.
Next for the Bears is Section 4AA on Wednesday, Oct. 23, at the University of Minnesota’s Les Bolstad Golf Course.
TEAM SCORING
(1) Stillwater 34
(2) White Bear Lake 67
(3) Forest Lake 85
(4) Woodbury 94
(5) East Ridge 100
(6) Mounds View 111
(7) Roseville Area 174
(8) Irondale 221
(9) Park of Cottage Grove 279
(10) Cretin-Derham Hall incomplete
TOP FIVE INDIVIDUALS
(1) Ana Weaver, Stillwater, 18:12.1
(2) Halle Mestery, East Ridge, 18:24.3
(3) Maddie Verkerke, White Bear Lake, 18:41.7
(4) Brooke Elfert, Stillwater, 18:50.4
(5) Avery Braunshausen, Stillwater, 18:54.0
