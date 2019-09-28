White Bear Lake boys cross country earned a colossal achievement Saturday, winning the 34th annual Roy Griak Invitational against strong teams from many states.
The Bears out-strided defending state champion Edina to place first among 50 teams in the Gold (top) division, at the University of Minnesota’s Bolstad Golf Course in Falcon Heights.
“This is the biggest meet in the country, with teams from all over the country. It is like a state meet on steroids,” said Bear coach Dan Kocevich. “We were projected to be 10th.”
The top five teams were Bears 304, Edina 338, Frontier Academy (Colorado) 341, Dowling Catholic (Iowa) 377 and Cherry Creek (Colorado) 387. The next-highest Minnesota team was St. Paul Highland Park, a Bears section rival, in eighth place.
The Bears previous best finish there was 10th in 2011. They were 30th last year.
Their five counting scores were Max Nelson in 22nd place (16:33), Logan Tanttu 41st (16:48), Trevor Locke 48th (16:54), Isaac Maruyama 81st (17:12) and Ernie Mattison 112th (17:27) among 570 runners. Backing them up were Ben McLaughlin in 157th (17:41) and Sam Verkerke 182nd (17:50).
“The boys ran in a solid pack today,” Kocevich said. “Our three to seven really stepped up. We had a 51-second spread one to five. Winning this type of meet, with almost 600 runners, and nobody in the top 10, very seldom happens.”
Not everyone was in top form, he said, but the group effort made up for it: “We had kids step up that normally would be in the back of our pack.”
Highland Park’s Oliver Paleen was individual winner in 15:46.
The Bears will close the regular season at the Alexandria Invitational on Tuesday, followed by the Suburban East Conference meet Oct. 15.
“If we can continue to stay healthy,” Kocevich said, “who knows what this team can do. They are a special group of young men that fight for each other.”
