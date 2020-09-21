White Bear Lake boys and girls each won a cross country dual over Park of Cottage Grove on Saturday.
The Bear boys won 18 to 43 and had five of the top six, with Trevor Locke first (16:55), Ernie Mattson second (16:56), Ben McLaughlin fourth (17:17), Luke Williams fifth (17:23) and Brayan Lemieux sixth (17:37).
The girls won 16 to 47 and had the top four in Melanie Pankow (19:36), Natalie Andres (20:19), Claire Schneider (20:35) and Maggie Blanding (20:41) along with Lily Schneider in sixth (21:08).
After three small meets, boys coach Dan Kovacich observed: “The kids are learning to be racers, rather than just running hard like when there are 400 kids. There are some good things about these dual meets, and I can see coaches wanting to do more of them after the pandemic is over.”
