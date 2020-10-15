The White Bear Lake boys cross country team generated an outstanding finish to their season by placing second in the Section 4AA meet Wednesday at the Highland Park golf course in St. Paul.
Wearing “what the kids call their banana uniforms,” coach Dan Kovacich said, they finished behind Stillwater and just ahead of No. 12 ranked Stillwater for s second place.
The Bears had lost to Roseville in a two-mile event early in the season, and had closed the gap at conference, finishing one point behind the Raiders for third place. At sectionals, the Bears were 16 points ahead of them.
White Bear was seeded third with each race limited to four teams due to the pandemic. The Bears ran in the fast heat.
Stillwater won with 31 points, followed by the Bears with 66, Roseville with 82, St. Paul Central with 100 and Highland Park with 128 for top five among 16 teams.
The Bears would have qualified for state again with the runner-up finish, for the 12th time in 14 years, but there is no MSHSL state meet this year. However, Kovacich said, the coaches association is working on possibly hosting a state meet, and if it happens, the Bears will be invited.
Bear senior Trevor Locke placed fourth (16:34), junior Ernie Mattson 11th (16:46), freshman Luke Williams 14th (17:05), senior Ben McLaughlin 15th (17:05) and senior Zach Thomas 25th (17:21). Also strong were senior Tony Perfetti in 32nd (17:35) and junior Michael Hoffman in 35th (17:41), giving the Bears seven runners ahead of Roseville’s fifth.
“I was really impressed with the boys today,” the coach said. “I told them before we got on the bus that this race isn't about going to state. Thisrace is about what we have been through as a team, and coaches the last seven months and to learn never to take anything for granted
in life. I told them to seize the moment and give it everything they have.”
Ethan Vargas of Stillwater won in 16:09, followed by Roseville’s Joe Lee in 16:12.
