The Mahtomedi boys placed 15th of 20 teams in the Rosemount Invitational on Friday to open the season. The Mahtomedi girls placed 14th of 15 teams. William Lieberman placed 16th in 10:41.69 to lead the Zephyr boys. Next were Matthew Studenski in 67th and Evan Carion 97th among 151 runners. Gabby Fox placed 49th in 13:31 to lead the Zephyr girls. Next were Syvie Lavigne in 72nd and Ruby Grinstead 88th among 125 runners. Team champions were the Mounds View boys and St. Paul Highland Park girls. Individual winners were  Roseville’s Robert Mechura in 9:41 and Burnsville’s Carley LaMotte in 11:44.

