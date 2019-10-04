The Mahtomedi girls placed fourth among 12 teams at the Thundering Royal Elk Invitational on Thursday at Prairie Park in Otsego.
Top five teams were East Ridge 39, Centennial 89, Providence Academy 123, Mahtomedi 139 and Irondale 154. East Ridge’s Halle Mestery was individual winner in 18:58.
Makayla Fischer led Mahtomedi, placing 10th in 20:11. Sarah Brings finished 21st (20:47), Lauren Whiterabbit 25th (20:59), Kaia Kapfer 32nd (21:11) and Anna Thompson 61st (22:33).
The meet was co-hosted by Zimmerman, Rogers and Elk River,
