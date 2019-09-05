The Mahtomedi boys placed 11th of 26 teams, while the girls placed 10th of 21 teams, in their season opener, the Gerry Smith Invitational, on Thyrsday.
The meet was hosted by Tri-City United High School at Montgomery National Golf Club.
For the Zephyrs boys, Ethan Barr placed 42nd (18:08), Reid Larence 53rd (18:33), Ryan Malvey 55th (18:37), Ismail Bah 81st (19:11) and Lucas Grace 82nd (19:12), among 184 runners.
St. James was team champion, and Peter Lynch of Benilde-St. Margaret was individual winner in 15:57.
For the Zephyr girls, Makayla Fischer placed 14th (20:37), Sarah Brings 38th (22:24), Kaia Kapfer 44th (22:27), Anna Thompson 55th (22:48), and Lauren Whiterabbit 69th (23:24) among 156 runners.
Rochester Century was team champion, and Ella Dufault of Waseca won individually in 18:48.
