Cross country: Mahtomedi girls are MEC champions, boys place 3rd

The Mahtomedi girls cross country team had five of the top 12 runners and captured the Metro East Conference championship on Tuesday.
While the girls placed first among five teams, the boys were third among nine teams, at St. Croix Bluffs in Hastings.
Zephyr freshman Gabby Fox placed second in 20:42, followed by junior Makayla Fischer in third (20:43), sophomore Sarah Brings fifth (20:54), junior Claire Wirka sixth (20:59) and junior Anna Thompson 12th (22:21), all making all-conference.
Mahtomedi had 28 points, Two Rivers 38, Hastings 95, Simley 110 and Hill-Murray 120.
Individual champion was Simley freshman Megan Gillerud was individual champion in 20:24.
The Zephyrs 6-7 runners were also in the top half with sophomore Greta Liner 14th (22:45)and junior Julianna Nyberg 17th (23:17.
The Zephyrs, coached by Jim Driscoll, picked up their first conference title since 2015. They were a close second (via tiebreaker) in 2019.
Four seniors led the Zephyr boys as Ryan Malvey placed ninth (17:45), Lucas Granec 11th (17:55), Mackinley Commander 12th (17:56) and Chris Benson 16th (18:14). Wyatt Siess, a junior, was 17th (18:15).
St. Thomas Academy was champion and had the individual winner in junior Emmett Wolf (16:16). The Cadets had 54 points, Two Rivers 57, Mahtomedi 65, Simley 120, Hastings 129, Tartan 176, North 189, Hill-Murray 198 and South St. Paul 207.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.