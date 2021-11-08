The Mahtomedi boys and girls each placed 12th among 16 teams in Class AA, middle of three classes, in the state cross country meet Saturday at St. Olaf College.
Ryan Malvey, a senior, led the Zephyr boys, placing 68th (17:43), followed by senior Chris Benson 91st (17:58), senior Mackinley Commander 104th (18:06), junior Wyatt Siess 112th (18:22), and junior John Gibbens 122nd (18:33) among 160 runners.
Gabby Fox, freshman, led the Zephyr girls, placing 52nd (20:23), followed by junior Sarah Brings 62nd (20:38), senior Makayla Fischer 98th (21:25), senior Claire Wirka 102nd (21:31), and senior Anna Thompson 137th (22:38).
The Zephyr girls placed first and the boys second in their section meets to qualify for state.
Team champions were the Big Lake boys and St. Paul Highland Park girls. Individual champions were Breck’s Aiden Keller (15:53) and Hutchinson’s Isabelle Schmitz (17:59.
