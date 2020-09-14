Trevor Locke led White Bear Lake to a dominant first-place finish in the Lake Elmo Triangular cross country meet Saturday.
The Bears had five of the top six places against Cretin-Derham Hall and Irondale and won by a 17 to 42 margin.
Locke, a senior, was first into the chute in 17:47. Ernie Mattson took second, Ben McLaughlin third, Luke Williams fifth, Zach Thomas sixth and Brayan Lemieux eighth. Felix Ongera of Irondale snuck into the 4th spot to prevent the Bears from achieving the perfect score of 15.
“It was a nice hilly course today, and I was happy with our execution,” coach Dan Kovacich assessed, “because our plan was to use the race as a workout and not waste a lot of energy. I told the kids to run the course progressively, and if they felt like going at the end of the second mile, they could.”
The Bears next race is on Saturday at Park of Cottage Grove.
