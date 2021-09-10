Without their top three runners, White Bear Lake placed second of 13 teams at Anoka’s Steve Hoag Invitational on Thursday.
“I put a challenge to our 4-7 runners, telling them they will need to run this week without Ernie (Mattson), Luke (Williams), and Mike (Hoffman),” coach Dan Kovacich said. “I wanted to see what they can do without our big guns up front, if they could rise to the challenge. I was happy with the performance of both our varsity and JV.”
On a flat, fast course, next to Anoka High School, freshman Vaughn Larson led the Bears, placing 14th with a time of 17:39, followed by senior Alex Brown in 15th with 17:39 and senior Sador Wondeson in 16th with 17:42. The top five also had freshman Isaac Kolstad and junior Dru Pingale placing 24th and 24th, each with 17:55.
“It was a good race for us, which built confidence,” Kovacich said. “We still need to get better, but now I know they can compete and trust each other. It was also nice having three underclassmen step up and perform well.”
Top five teams were Minnetonka, the Bears, Anoka, Mounds View and Forest Lake.
The Bear girls were not in this meet but will run Friday at a Faribault meet.
The Bears’ next race will be the Milaca Mega Meet on Saturday, Sept. 25.
