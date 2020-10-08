The White Bear Lake girls placed third in the Suburban East Conference cross county meet Wednesday, missing second place by one point, and had three all-conference runners. East Ridge was team champion in action at St. Croix Bluffs near Hastings.
Leading the Bears were three seniors — Melanie Pankow in fourth place with 19:17, Natalie Andres in 10th place (19:54) and Claire Schneider in 12th place (20:02), each earning all-SEC honors.
Getting honorable mention were sophomore Lily Schneider in 24th place (20:28) and senior Anna Ryan in 26th place (20:34). The other two runners were junior Maggie Blanding in 31st (20:43) and freshman Rosie Somara in 40th (21:19).
Under special pandemic rules, no more than three teams (24 runners) can run in the same race, so the SEC, like all conferences, seeded the top three teams, then then next three, and so on, based on regular-season meets.
Analee Weaver, Stillwater senior who recently set the state record for best 5,000 meter time, was the runaway champion in 17:15, followed by Forest Lake eighth-grader Norah Hushagen (18:39) and East Ridge senior Lillian Warmuth (18:41).
Team scoring was (1) East Ridge 54 (2) Stillwater 75 (3) White Bear Lake 76 (4) Mounds View 84 (5) Forest Lake 106 (6) Roseville Area 157 (7) Woodbury 173 (8) Irondale 222 (9) Park 231
