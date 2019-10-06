The White Bear Lake girls placed sixth of 18 teams at the Alexandria Lions Meet on a wet course Saturday. Madeline Verkerke led the Bears, placing sixth in 18:57. Melanie Pankow finished 17th (19:25), Claire Schneider 29th (19:41), Natalie Andres 33rd (19:47) and Anna Ryan 57th (20:23) among 137 runners. Stillwater was team champion, and Highland Park’s Molly Moening was individual winner in 18:25.

