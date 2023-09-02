The White Bear Lake girls placed ninth of 15 teams in the season-opening Rosemount Invitational on Friday. Rosalie Sommers placed 23rd in 12:53 to lead the Bears. Also in their top five were Clara Kolstad in 26th (12:59), Annika Schroeder 30th (13:07), Logan Bailey 50th (13:31) and Irene Bakke 102nd (15:03) among 125 runners. St. Paul Highland Park was team champion, and Burnsville’s Carley LaMotte was individual winner in 11:44.

