The White Bear Lake girls placed seventh of 13 teams, and the Bear boys placed 12th of 19 teams, in the Rosemount Invitational on Friday to open the cross country season.
For the girls, Katelyn Porter placed 17th (12:47), Rosalie Sommars 41st (13:20), Amelia Nachtsheim 45th (13:30), Ally Mattson 57th (13:50) and Maddie Bystrom 62nd (13:56) among 113 runners.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.