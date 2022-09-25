The White Bear Lake girls placed 35th of 53 teams in the Gold (upper) Division of the multi-state Roy Griak Invitational on Friday, hosted by the University of Minnesota at Les Kolstad Golf Course in Falcon Heights. For the Bears, Katelyn Porter placed 100th (20:49) of 476 runners, Rosalie Sommars 204th (21:44), Amelia Nachtscheim 225th (21:55), Ally Mattson 267th (22:15) and Clara Kolstad 282nd (22:21). Wayzata was team champion.
