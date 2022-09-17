The White Bear Lake girls placed 10th of 17 teams in the Lakeville Applejack Invitational on Friday.
Prior Lake, Edina and Farmington were the top three. Claire Vokovics of Lakeville South won individually in 18:47.
Updated: September 17, 2022 @ 2:09 pm
Leading the Bears was senior Katelyn Porter in 20th place (20:35). Their top five also included Rosalie Sommars in 51st (21:41), Lily Schneider 55th (21:50), Madelyn Bystrom 62nd (21:59) and Clara Kolstad 63rd (22:00).
