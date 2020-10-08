White Bear Lake’s boys cross country coach called it a “spectacular finish” as the Bears finished third, one point out of second place, in a strong Suburban East Conference meet Wednesday.
“It was a heck of the day for the Bears with 31 out of 34 runners having their personal best times,” said Dan Kovachch. “The boys ran awesome today against two state-ranked teams.”
No. 3 ranked Stillwater was the decisive champion with 45 points, at St, Croix Bluffs near Hastings. No. 9 ranked Roseville Area had 78 points and the Bears 79.
The above is a correction on the article previously submitted on Thursday. The original conference summary had the Bears and Roseville tying with 79 points, and the Bears winning second place via the tiebreaker (higher fifth runner.) One mistake was discovered in the tabulation of the scores that gave Roseville a one-point edge on the Bears.
Trevor Locke and Ernie Mattson led the Bears, charging across the finish line side by side in 16:28.7 seconds. Locke, a senior, was given seventh place and Mattson, a junior, was eighth. Also making all-conference was senior Ben McLaughlin in 16th place with 16:47.9.
Luke Williams, a freshman, placed 21st in 16:53.3, missing all-conference by one second. Zach Williams, senior, placed 28th in 17:23. Those two got honorable mention to all-conference.
Michael Hoffman, a junior, placed 33rd in 17:34, with senior Tony Perfetti 40th (17:44) and sophomore Nate Tobeck 54th (18:09).
Under special pandemic rules, no more than three teams (24 runners) can run in the same race, so the SEC, like all conferences, seeded the top three teams, then then next three, and so on, based on regular-season meets.
Stillwater senior Ethan Vargas was individual champion in 15:55, edging Roseville senior Joseph Lee by one second, with Forest Lake junior Daniel Vanacker third at 16:09.
The official standings were (1) Stillwater 45 (2) White Bear Lake 79 (3) Roseville Area 79 (4) East Ridge 97 (5) Mounds View 113 (6) Forest Lake 141 (7) Woodbury 197 (8) Irondale 211 (9) Park 222 (10) Cretin-Derham Hall 305
“They know they have nothing to lose and are just happy to be competing right now,” Kovacich said about his team.
With no state meet this year, the season will conclude with Section 4AA at Hyland Park Golf Course, where they will a gain run against Stillwater and a young, talented Roseville squad.
“They will be ready for us at sections. It should be a fun race,” Kovacich said. “We just have to go into this next race again controlling what we can control and running our race.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.