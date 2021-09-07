Cross country: Bear boys red, girls 10th at Rosemount in opener

The White Bear Lake boys placed third among 22 teams in a season-opening meet at Rosemount on Friday, while the girls placed 10th among 21 teams.
Ernie Mattson, a senior, led the Bears, placing third in 10:01.3, and sophomore Luke Williams was ninth in 10:13. Michael Hoffman placed 34th, Nate Tobeck 43rd and Sador Wondeson 46th among 174 runners.
“We are really strong up front with Ernie and Luke, and have a nice pack of runners from our third to sixth,” said coach Dan Kovacich, “but
we need our numbers fourth to sixth to move up closer to our number three runner.
“Overall I am pleased with the effort given by the boys, and as the season goes on we will close that gap. The key right now is for us to stay healthy.”
Top five were Rosemount 61, St. Paul Highland Park 105, the Bears 134, Eden Prairie 192 and Roseville 214.
For the Bear girls, Katelyn Porter placed 28th, Maggie Blanding 32nd, Madie Bystrom 47th, Ally Mattson 81st and Maia Nebo 91st among 166 runners.
St. Paul Highland Park girls placed first. Individual winners were Hootie Have of Prior Lake in 9:52.9 and Luna Scorzelli of Highland Park in 11:28.3.
