Luke

Luke Williams of the Bears placed 11th in the 27-team meet.

 Ron Engh

The White Bear Lake boys placed seventh of 27 teams and the girls ninth of 24 teams at the Lions Invitational on Saturday in Alexandria.

Next for the Bears will be the Suburban East Conference at Tanners Brook Golf Course near Forest Lake on Tuesday.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.