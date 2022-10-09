The White Bear Lake boys placed seventh of 27 teams and the girls ninth of 24 teams at the Lions Invitational on Saturday in Alexandria.
Next for the Bears will be the Suburban East Conference at Tanners Brook Golf Course near Forest Lake on Tuesday.
The boys meet was dominated by Suburban East Conference teams with Stillwater first, Mounds View second, Roseville fourth and the Bears seventh. Chaska’s Nolan Sutter won in 15:34.
For the Bears, Luke Williams placed 11th (16:16), Vaughn Larson 42nd (17:13), Isaac Kolstad 51st (17:20), Dhruva Pingale 57th (17:30) and Ryley Murphy 81st (17:57) among 186 runners.
“It was a good day for us,” said coach Dan Kocevich, noting that 23 of 27 runners had season bests or personal bests. “We are set up nicely for conference, with our confidence and how we are racing.”
St. Paul Highland Park was girls team champion and had the individual winner in Luna Scorzelli in 17:52.
For the Bears, Katelyn Porter placed 36th (20:17), Rosalie Sommars 48th (20:34), Lily Schneider 60th (20:46), Ami Nachtscheim 82nd (21:16) and Clara Kolstad 84th (21:19) among 167 runners.
