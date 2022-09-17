The White Bear Lake boys placed fifth of 16 teams, led by Luke Williams in seventh place, at the Lakeville AppleJack Invitational on Friday.
Williams, a junior, hit the chute in 16:31. The Bears also had sophomore Isaac Kolstad in 25th place(17:27), sophomore Vaughn Larson in 27th (17:29), senior Dru Pingale in 36th (17:38) and senior Nathaniel Tobeck in 72nd (18:41) among 100 runners.
Lakeville North won with 28 points, led by Andrew Casey, who placed first in 15:24. The top five included Minneapolis Southwest 55, Lakeville South 120, Woodbury 140 and the Bears with 164.
“We are in a good place right now, with a young team,” Bear coach Dan Kovacich said.
About section rival Woodbury, he noted, “Woodbury has a very senior-loaded team and has talent, but so do the Bears.Our one through four runners are right in the mix with their top four runners. We just need to keep on working developing our five through seven runners to compete withthem at the end of the year.”
