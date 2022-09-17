bears

The Bears break away from the starting line. From left are Luke Williams, Isaac Kolstad, Dru Pingale, Vaughn Larson, Nate Tobeck, Andrew Klier and Alex Jonell.

The White Bear Lake boys placed fifth of 16 teams, led by Luke Williams in seventh place, at the Lakeville AppleJack Invitational on Friday.

Williams, a junior, hit the chute in 16:31. The Bears also had sophomore Isaac Kolstad in 25th place(17:27), sophomore Vaughn Larson in 27th (17:29), senior Dru Pingale in 36th (17:38) and senior Nathaniel Tobeck in 72nd (18:41) among 100 runners.

