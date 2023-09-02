The White Bear Lake boys placed fourth of 20 teams, led by Luke Williams in third place, in the Rosemount Invitational on Friday in the season opener. 

Conference rival Mounds View won with 84 points, followed by Rosemount 107, Eden Prairie 109, White Bear Lake 127 and Two Rivers 160 in the top five.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.