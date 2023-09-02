The White Bear Lake boys placed fourth of 20 teams, led by Luke Williams in third place, in the Rosemount Invitational on Friday in the season opener.
Conference rival Mounds View won with 84 points, followed by Rosemount 107, Eden Prairie 109, White Bear Lake 127 and Two Rivers 160 in the top five.
Williams, Bears senior all-stater, hit the chute In 9:53.55, behind conference rival Robert Mechura of Roseville (9:41) and Cade Sank of Osseo (9:49).
Isaac Kolstad, Bear junior, placed ninth in 10:19, followed by sophomore Max Popp in 20th (10:43) and senior Riley Murphy in 31st (10:51).
“Those four boys really came to compete today,” coach Dan Kovacich said. “I was really excited to see Luke take charge, but even more so to see Isaac down to Murphy race with confidence.”
The fifth counting score was by senior Rodrigo Rubio in 69th (11:30) among 151 runners. One of the regulars, Vaughn Larson, missed the meet with a knee issue. “A healthy Vaughn would have put us in second place,” the coach said.
Kovacich said he was extremely happy with how all the boys did from varsity down to C squad.
“These are races we call dress rehearsals and this is the time to make mistakes and try different tactics. As I tell the boys eat well, sleep well, train well, race well, and good things will happen at the end.”
