White Bear Lake’s new boys hockey coach is Chris Anderson, a 15-year assistant in the program and a former Bear captain himself.
“Coach Anderson’s strong leadership qualities have been on display throughout his entire hockey career,” said Brian Peloquin, athletic director, making the announcement last week. Peloquin cited Anderson as “inspirational” figure, on and off the ice, while also well-versed in “the rich White Bear Lake hockey tradition.”
Anderson stated that his passion for coaching and dedication to Bear hockey “has been unwavering for decades.” As head coach, he said, “I will continue to work hard to develop players to be leaders and to build a program that wins.”
With the Bears, Anderson was captain of a state tournament team in 2003. At St. Cloud State, he continued his hockey career and served on the student athletic advisory committee,
“My time as a player at White Bear Lake,” Anderson said, “was the foundation to dedicate myself to hard work, discipline and drive to reach my playing potential. These traits have helped me in my career professionally, as a coach at White Bear Lake, with my family, and as a mentor to other athletes.”
Anderson works for a youth sports technology company, SportsEngine, as Senior Director of the Sales and Account Management team.
As an assistant under Tim Sager, Anderson helped the Bears reach state twice (2011, 2019) and win six conference titles. He was named state assistant coach of the year in 2011, and was named section assistant of the year three times. On the Bears staff, he was “mainly in charge of the defense and penalty kill” and other tasks, he said.
Sager stepped down after a conference championship season this winter. He coached 21 seasons, with 395 wins, four state trips and nine conference titles.
