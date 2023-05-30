Chris

Chris Anderson

White Bear Lake’s new boys hockey coach is Chris Anderson, a 15-year assistant in the program and a former Bear captain himself.

“Coach Anderson’s strong leadership qualities have been on display throughout his entire hockey career,” said Brian Peloquin, athletic director, making the announcement last week. Peloquin cited Anderson as “inspirational” figure, on and off the ice, while also well-versed in “the rich White Bear Lake hockey tradition.”

