Chasing the big muskies on White Bear Lake

Pulling a muskie out of the water is of one the most daunting and exciting moments for a fresh-water fisherman.
“Their fight is not really long, but pretty intense,” said Erik Boxmeyer of Hugo, who has caught about 125 of them, mostly on White Bear Lake and Bald Eagle Lake. “It’s quite an adrenaline rush to catch a muskie.”
“They fight like crazy,” agreed Mike Stawnycha of White Bear Lake.
Saturday, June 6, was the fishing opener for muskies, the largest member of the pike family.
They are big, fast, and handsome, with an elongated body and a flat head, their sides light colored with dark bars, and a white underside.
“You can get hooked just at the sight of one,” said Josh Stevenson, fishing guide and owner of Blue Ribbon Tackle in Oakdale.
“Muskies are the most challenging fresh-water fish to catch,” he affirmed. “It’s a way to hit the big home run, and to try top your personal best.”
They don’t taste all that good, though. Most muskies that get caught go right back in the water.
“Muskies are not much for table fare,” said Stawnycha, 64, who has caught “hundreds” but kept only two or three.
“You just take a picture with it and let it go,” said Boxmeyer, referring to his really big catches.
“I’ve caught same one twice in the same day. Once my brother and I caught the same one 25 minutes apart. You can tell by the distinct markings.”
Stevenson (www.mightymusky.com) said he’d rate White Bear Lake as “average to above average” for muskies and praised several things about it.
The lake is “great for guys who like to fish in clear water” as you can “see the action” better than at a lot of other lakes. You can catch them “all over the whole lake” including shallows, trolling, or 70 feet of water.
“You’ve got a shot at a 50-inch muskie on any given day on White Bear Lake.”
Stawnycha rates White Bear Lake as a “six or seven” for muskies on a scale of 10, with nearby Bald Eagle Lake a “seven or eight.”
He added, “White Bear Lake is such a clean lake that you’re going to get most of your muskies at night. That’s when they do most of their hunting, because during the day there is so much activity on the lake.”
Boxmeyer said he likes to fish them at night “but more due to the crowd on the lake during the day. With all the jet skis and drunk pontoon drivers, sometimes you’re ready to sell your boat at the end of the day.”
Minnesota’s official muskie long standing record was 56 inches long and 54 pounds, caught in Lake Winnibigoshish in 1957. A new record was set August 6, 2019 by Cory Kitzmann on Lake Vermillion with a 57 1/4 inch muskie he called “a true giant.”
“The biggest I’ve seen on White Bear Lake,” Boxmeyer said, “was one my friend caught that was 51 inches. On Mille Lacs, I was in a group where one was 57 inches.”
As for where to catch them, it varies, he said. “One week you catch them in two feet of water by the beach, the next week in 20 feet of water in the weeds … They tend to follow the bait fish, the crappies and sunfish that they eat.”
“There’s never two muskie days the same,” Stevenson noted. “Muskies constantly keep you on your toes.”
