Century Club’ celebrates first female member

Peri Rasske in action on White Bear Lake.

 Contributed

Peri Rasske recently became the first female member of what local water ski enthusiasts call the  “Century Club,” which requires 100 days skiing on White Bear Lake in a given year. 

Their names are placed on a traveling plaque that resides with each year’s winner of their Polar Award, which goes to the person skiing the latest in the year.

