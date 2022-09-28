Century Club’ celebrates first female member

Peri Rasske recently became the first female member of what local water ski enthusiasts call the “Century Club,” which requires 100 days skiing on White Bear Lake in a given year.
Their names are placed on a traveling plaque that resides with each year’s winner of their Polar Award, which goes to the person skiing the latest in the year.
Rasske, 61, who has skied “recreationally but not competitively” since moving here in 1984, made her 100th trek the length of the lake and back last Thursday. She was pulled as always by husband Steve in their Malibu Sunsetter 2002 ski boat, and a group of friends were on hand to cheer for her.
“This was the first athletic thing I’ve ever done, so that made it more exciting,” said Rasske, a retiree from a financial post with 3M.
Club members Nick Temali and Mike Parenteau told Rasske just before July 4 that their Century Club plaque had no women on it, sparking her interest.
“That’s the first I heard of it. Because of that, and the fact that this is the 100th anniversary of the invention of water skiing, I decided to go for it,” said Rasske, who skied 90 times last year.
The plaque to which her name will be added is currently in possession of John Redpath, who earned the 2021 Polar Award by skiing in December. Asked if she plans to go for the Polar Award, too, Rasske said she’ll leave that to the guys. “No, I’m not interested in skiing in that cold water!”
