Erika Broten was Mahtomedi’s choice for the Athena Award for 2021. This is a metro-area program honoring the top senior girl athlete at each school. The 27th annual Athena Awards banquet was held for them Wednesday, April 21, at Vadnais Heights Commons. Broten is a hockey and soccer standout. She will attend Hamline University.
Latest News
Most Popular
Articles
- Early 3M innovator called Dellwood home
- False threats, real fear: Community deals with aftermath of racist messages
- Construction of new elementary school in Hugo begins
- School board approves later start for high school, earlier for elementary
- Theater receives generous gift from Johnson & Johnson matriarch
- Lions Park to be ‘a great addition to Hugo’
- Washington County Sheriff’s Reports
- Ramsey County Sheriff’s Reports
- School district scores first permit approval
- Tennis: Zephyrs nip section rival Stillwater 4-3
Images
Videos
Upcoming Events
-
Apr 28
-
May 1
-
May 1
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.