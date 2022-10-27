The Mahtomedi boys placed third in the Section 4AA cross country meet and had two state individual qualifiers on Wednesday.
Leading the Zephyrs was senior John Gibbens, finishing fifth in 16:38, at Highland Park Golf Course in St. Paul. Also advancing to state was junior William Lieberman, placing 12th in 17:24.
Just missing state was senior Wyatt Siess, 13th in 17:27. Also in the team’s top five were senior Ryan Pavlov, 20th in 18:05, and freshman Matthew Studenski, 27th in 18:34.
St. Paul Como Park placed first with 39 points. Totino-Grace edged Mahtomedi 70 to 77 for the second state team qualifying slot. Following were Chisago Lakes 81, St. Anthony Village 97, DeLaSalle 164, Fridley 218, St. Paul Johnson 270, St. Paul Washington Technology 271, and Minneapolis Patrick Henry 285.
Como Park’s Charlie Power-Thiesen was individual champion in 15:40.
The state meet will be held Saturday, Nov. 5, at St. Olaf College, Class 2A girls at 2:30 p.m. and boys at 3:30 p.m.
(This article contains one correction from an article previously posted)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.