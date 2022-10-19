The Mahtomedi Zephyrs placed third in the Metro East Conference meet held Tuesday on their school campus.
St. Thomas Academy was champion with 38, followed by Two Rivers 52, Mahtomedi 67, Tartan 113, Hastings 137, Simley 137, South St. Paul 209, Hill-Murray 230 and North St. Paul 233. Individually, Nicholas Holton of Tartan was champion with 16:42.
Three Zephyrs made all-conference — senior John Gibbens in fifth place (16:57), junior William Lieberman ninth (17:23), and senior Wyatt Siess 12th (17:37). Their top five also had senior Ryan Pavlick 18th (17:59) and freshman Matt Studenski 23rd (18:17).
Next for the Zephyrs is the Section 4AAA meet Wednesday, Oct. 26, at Highland National Golf Course in St. Paul.
