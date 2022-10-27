Luke Williams became the second straight White Bear Lake runner to capture the Section 4AAA individual cross country championship on Wednesday while leading a group of four individual state qualifiers for the Bears.
Williams, a junior, hit the finish line in 15 minutes, 43 seconds, 13 seconds ahead of the runner-up, Dylan Rinker of Stillwater. He succeeds Ernst Mattson, a 2022 WBL graduate, as section champion.
The Bears narrowly missed qualifying for state as a team in action at Highland Park Golf Course in St. Paul.
Stillwater, with five of the top seven runners, dominated the meet with 21 points. Woodbury nipped the Bears 60 to 64 for the second qualifying slot. Following were St. Paul Central 108, Tartan 136, Cretin-Derham Hall 170 and St. Paul Harding 210.
“It was a close race. Woodbury just had the edge on us,” coach Dave Kocevich commented, adding that the Royals nabbed their first state trip since 2000. “They were a senior-loaded team and our team is younger. They had more to run for.”
Also advancing to state were sophomore Vaughn Larson finishing 13th in 16:48; sophomore, Isaac Kolstad, 15th in 16:52; and senior Dru Pingale, 16th in 16:58. The top six runners not on a state-qualifying team get individual slots, and the Bears garnered four of the six.
The team’s fifth runner was junior Rodrigo Rubio, 19th in 17:25.
The Bears will return four of the top seven next year.
“The kids were all disappointed, because we have made it to state as a team 13 out of the last 20 years,” Kovacich said. “I told them after the race, failure can be a great motivator for future success.” He added that it was a good season and “the kids developed tremendously over the 11 weeks.”
The state meet will be held Saturday, Nov. 5, at St. Olaf College, Class 3A girls at 9:30 a.m. and boys at 10:30 a.m.
