Luke Williams became the second straight White Bear Lake runner to capture the Section 4AAA individual cross country championship on Wednesday while leading a group of four individual state qualifiers for the Bears.

Williams, a junior, hit the finish line in 15 minutes, 43 seconds, 13 seconds ahead of the runner-up, Dylan Rinker of Stillwater. He succeeds Ernst Mattson, a 2022 WBL graduate, as section champion.

