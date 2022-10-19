White Bear Lake placed third of nine teams in the Suburban East Conference meet, led by Luke Williams in third place, on Tuesday at Loggers Trail Golf Course near Forest Lake.
“We surprised ourselves today in what we can do as a young team,” coach Dan Kocevich said. “We are on teams’ radars now, especially Woodbury who will be ready for us at sections.”
Williams, a junior, took third in 15:29. Next for the Bears was sophomore Vaughn Larson placing 18th in 16:15. Each made all-conference.
Getting honorable mentions were sophomore Isaac Kolstad in 22nd place (17:27) and senior Dru Pingale in 29th (16:45). Running in a pack were senior Nate Tobeck in 32nd (17:01) senior Alex Jonell in 35th (17:05) and junior Ryley Murphy in 36th (17:07).
“We had a tremendous day,” assessed Kocevich, noting that 22 of 23 runners had personal records. “I told the kids to control what they can control. We can only control our own performances, not others. They ran the race perfectly, all the kids, varsity and JV. If we run like this at sections, we will be a tough team.”
The Section 4AAA meet will be held Wednesday, hosted by St. Paul Highland Park.
Stillwater had four the top ten runners and edged the Mustangs 43 to 46 in a two-team race for the title. Following were White Bear Lake 98, Roseville Area 102, Woodbury 130, East Ridge 136, Forest Lake 219, Park 234 and Irondale 238.
Mounds View senior Elliott McArthur was individual champion in 15:21. The top five included Roseville’s Magnus Olmanson in 15:25, Williams, and Stillwater’s Cam Eiselt and Davis Rolstad, both in 15:38.
